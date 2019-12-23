Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Susan Nash, Associate Director and Senior Policy Advisor to the Director, Division of Investment Management, will retire from the SEC at the end of this month after 30 years of public service.

Ms. Nash has been a leader in the agency's domestic and international work related to emerging trends in the asset management industry and in discussions of financial stability. Throughout her service, she has also been a key architect of disclosure policy for mutual funds, variable annuities, and other investment companies. In 2016, Ms. Nash transferred on a temporary appointment to the Financial Stability Board in Basel, Switzerland, where she was involved in international policy work relating to asset management, as well as cybersecurity for financial institutions. Earlier this year, she returned to the Division.

"Susan has served America's Main Street investors and our markets very well," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "She has a thorough appreciation for the information needs of investors, and a keen understanding of the interconnections across different sectors of the financial services industry."

"Susan's tireless work on behalf of America's investors, coupled with her practical judgment and commitment to excellence, have been the hallmark of her years of service," said Dalia Blass, Director of the Division of Investment Management. "Her dedication to the SEC's mission has been unwavering, and she leaves behind not only a legacy of policy accomplishments, but also a model of public service."

"I have been privileged for many years to serve alongside a dedicated group of colleagues at the Commission, working together to serve America's investors," said Ms. Nash. "I am truly grateful for the opportunities I have been given to work with my colleagues and to be part of their day-in and day-out dedication to the SEC's mission."

Ms. Nash has played a leadership role in the SEC staff's engagement with the Financial Stability Oversight Council in discussions of financial stability and activities-based risk analysis and has been a key contributor to international efforts to address emerging trends in the asset management industry. She has also played an instrumental role in the development of many of the SEC's disclosure policy initiatives for mutual funds and other investment companies, including the mutual fund summary prospectus, improvements to fee and performance disclosures, electronic document delivery, harmonization of SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission requirements for dual registrants, and tailored disclosure requirements for variable life insurance.

Ms. Nash is a recipient of the SEC's Arthur F. Matthews Award, recognizing sustained demonstrated creativity in applying federal securities laws for the benefit of investors, as well as the SEC's Law and Policy, Capital Markets, and Regulatory Simplification Awards. Before joining the SEC, Ms. Nash was in private practice in Washington, D.C. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame, master's degree from the University of Chicago, and law degree from Harvard Law School.