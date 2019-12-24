Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 23 December 2019, as noted below, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Maryann Mannen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer Executive Vice President and Chief Financial b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Open market sale of ordinary shares c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Volume: Total: 20.6900 300 $6,207.00 20.7000 500 $10,350.00 20.7050 300 $6,211.50 20.7100 300 $6,213.00 20.7150 300 $6,214.50 20.7200 200 $4,144.00 20.7250 100 $2,072.50 20.7300 400 $8,292.00 20.7400 400 $8,296.00 20.7450 100 $2,074.50 20.7500 400 $8,300.00 20.7600 1,300 $26,988.00 20.7700 812 $16,865.24 20.7800 1,500 $31,170.00 20.7850 100 $2,078.50 20.7900 700 $14,553.00 20.7950 100 $2,079.50 20.8000 300 $6,240.00 20.8050 100 $2,080.50 20.8100 100 $2,081.00 20.8150 100 $2,081.50 20.8250 200 $4,165.00 20.8400 300 $6,252.00 20.8450 300 $6,253.50 20.8500 300 $6,255.00 20.8550 300 $6,256.50 20.8950 300 $6,268.50 20.9100 100 $2,091.00 20.9450 200 $4,189.00 20.9500 100 $2,095.00 20.9600 400 $8,384.00 20.9700 1,000 $20,970.00 20.9800 800 $16,784.00 20.9950 200 $4,199.00 21.0100 200 $4,202.00 21.0200 300 $6,306.00 21.0300 300 $6,309.00 21.0400 688 $14,475.52 21.0700 100 $2,107.00 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price Price: USD 20.8382 Volume: 14,500 Total: USD 302,154.26 f) Date of the transaction 23 December 2019 g) Place of the transaction NYSE

