TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 23 December 2019, as noted below, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.
The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Maryann Mannen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Officer Executive Vice President and Chief Financial
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Open market sale of ordinary shares
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price:
Volume:
Total:
20.6900
300
$6,207.00
20.7000
500
$10,350.00
20.7050
300
$6,211.50
20.7100
300
$6,213.00
20.7150
300
$6,214.50
20.7200
200
$4,144.00
20.7250
100
$2,072.50
20.7300
400
$8,292.00
20.7400
400
$8,296.00
20.7450
100
$2,074.50
20.7500
400
$8,300.00
20.7600
1,300
$26,988.00
20.7700
812
$16,865.24
20.7800
1,500
$31,170.00
20.7850
100
$2,078.50
20.7900
700
$14,553.00
20.7950
100
$2,079.50
20.8000
300
$6,240.00
20.8050
100
$2,080.50
20.8100
100
$2,081.00
20.8150
100
$2,081.50
20.8250
200
$4,165.00
20.8400
300
$6,252.00
20.8450
300
$6,253.50
20.8500
300
$6,255.00
20.8550
300
$6,256.50
20.8950
300
$6,268.50
20.9100
100
$2,091.00
20.9450
200
$4,189.00
20.9500
100
$2,095.00
20.9600
400
$8,384.00
20.9700
1,000
$20,970.00
20.9800
800
$16,784.00
20.9950
200
$4,199.00
21.0100
200
$4,202.00
21.0200
300
$6,306.00
21.0300
300
$6,309.00
21.0400
688
$14,475.52
21.0700
100
$2,107.00
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
Price: USD 20.8382
Volume: 14,500
Total: USD 302,154.26
f)
Date of the transaction
23 December 2019
g)
Place of the transaction
NYSE
