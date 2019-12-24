

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel, through its US renewable subsidiary Enel Green Power North America Inc., has started operations of its 450 MW High Lonesome wind farm in Upton and Crockett Counties, in Texas, operational wind project in the Group's global renewable portfolio.



Enel also signed a 12-year, renewable energy power purchase agreement (PPA) with food and beverage company Danone North America, a Public Benefit Corporation, for physical delivery of the renewable electricity associated with 20.6 MW, leading to an additional 50 MW expansion of High Lonesome that will increase the plant's total capacity to 500 MW.



The construction of the 50 MW expansion is currently underway and operations are due to start in the first quarter of 2020.



The investment in the construction of the 500 MW plant amounts to around 720 million US dollars. The wind farm is due to generate around 1.9 TWh annually.



