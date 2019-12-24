

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open narrowly mixed on Tuesday as many investors are likely to keep away for Christmas. A number of European and American markets will close early today on the occasion of Christmas Eve.



Asian markets are trading mixed despite another record session on Wall Street overnight on renewed optimism around a 'Phase 1' trade deal announced earlier this month between the United States and China.



The dollar held steady and the British pound slipped on fears of a chaotic British exit from the European Union, while oil prices edged higher in thin pre-Christmas trading after Russia's energy minister said cooperation with OPEC to support the market would continue.



U.S. stocks edged up overnight, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hitting record highs, after President Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed soon.



In addition, China's Finance Ministry announced plans to lower import tariffs on a range of products, including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals and some high-tech components. The major U.S. averages rose between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent.



European markets ended mixed on Monday as investors booked some profits heading into the holiday season.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended little changed with a negative bias. The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose half a percent.



