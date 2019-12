TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan supermarket sales declined at a slower pace in November, data from the Chain Store Association showed on Tuesday.



Supermarket sales fell 1.4 percent on a yearly basis in November, following a 4.1 percent drop in October.



The annual fall was largely driven by a 7.9 percent drop in clothing and a 3.2 percent decrease in household goods sales.



Before adjustment, supermarket sales declined 6.2 percent in November after easing 8.4 percent a month ago.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 2.2 percent in November.



