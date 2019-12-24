Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.12.2019

PR Newswire
24.12.2019 | 08:04
VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 20

Funds                 Date    Ticker Symbol  ISIN code    Shares in  Currency   Net Asset    NAV per Share
                                                                         Issue                 Value

VanEck Vectors Morning Star US  23.12.2019               IE00BQQP9H09  5,250,000    USD    208,201,731.21    39.6575
      Wide Moat UCITS ETF

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and 23.12.2019               IE00BYWQWR46  1,000,000    USD    23,033,529.40     23.0335
       eSports UCITS ETF

 VanEck Vectors Global Fallen   23.12.2019               IE00BF540Z61   134,000     USD     7,273,243.89     54.2779
 Angels High Yield Bond UCITS
              ETF

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets 23.12.2019               IE00BF541080   126,000     USD    14,000,961.29     111.1187
   High Yield Bond UCITS ETF

  VanEck Vectors Gold Miners    23.12.2019               IE00BQQP9F84  8,650,000    USD    253,420,660.20    29.2972
           UCITS ETF

  VanEck Vectors Junior Gold    23.12.2019               IE00BQQP9G91  4,700,000    USD    155,320,727.23    33.0470
       Miners UCITS ETF

 VanEck Vectors JP Morgan EMLC  23.12.2019               IE00BDS67326  1,360,750    USD    87,219,572.83     64.0967
        Bond UCITS ETF

    Van Eck Vectors Natural     23.12.2019               IE00BDFBTK17   98,000      USD     2,207,024.49     22.5207
      Resources UCITS ETF

 Van Eck Vectors Global Mining  23.12.2019               IE00BDFBTQ78   275,000     USD     5,680,293.97     20.6556
           UCITS ETF

  VanEck Vectors Preferred US   23.12.2019               IE00BDFBTR85   200,000     USD     4,413,398.38     22.0670
       Equity UCITS ETF
