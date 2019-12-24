AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF (CWEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Dec-2019 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 23/12/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 312.7649 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13018 CODE: CWEU ISIN: LU1602144492 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CWEU Sequence No.: 37230 EQS News ID: 943043 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2019 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)