ROBERTET: ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE OF SIRIUS CAPITAL

Robertet SA

37 Avenue Sidi Brahim 06130 Grasse - France

Société anonyme au capital de 5 770 238 € Rcs Grasse B 415 750 660

Grasse, December 23rd, 2019

The Robertet Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of a majority stake of Sirius's capital. This investment reaffirms the Group's determination to remain an independent key player in Natural Aromatic Products. By investing in Sirius, Robertet is as well strengthening its leading position in Organic Essential Oils and floral waters.

This operation consolidates the Group's sourcing through new integrated channels and is a logical continuation of the integration of SAPAD.

We are convinced that the future of natural products will be organic.

This acquisition is also an opportunity for the Robertet Group to offer a service of turnkey well-being products range. Sirius will keep its autonomy and will remain managed by its founder, Gilles Berthoumieux. The benefits of this merger will be multiple for both companies.

About Sirius:

Sirius is a company founded by Gilles Berthoumieux in 1996, a pioneer in Organic Essential Oils and has a turnover about 10M€. Thanks to a vertically integrated sourcing, Sirius offers a large choice of certified Organic Essential Oils. Sirius offers as well a service of formulation, manufacturing, filling and packaging of certified organic well-being products.

