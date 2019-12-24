

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were flat to slightly higher in quiet Christmas Eve trade on Tuesday after Russia's energy minister said cooperation with OPEC to support the market would continue.



Benchmark Brent crude edged up 0.2 percent to $66.50 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up 0.1 percent at $60.59 a barrel.



OPEC, Russia and other producers that have linked up to curtail production and support prices will continue their cooperation as long as it is 'effective and brings results,' Russian energy minister Alexander Novak reportedly said in an interview on Monday.



Meanwhile, analysts expect a second weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. According to a preliminary Reuters poll, crude stocks are expected to have fallen by about 1.8 million barrels last week, marking the second week of declines.



The EIA inventory report is delayed until Friday due to the midweek Christmas holiday.



