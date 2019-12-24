

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois-based Ashland Sausage Co. is recalling about 1,092 pounds of pork sausage products due to concerns of possible contamination mainly with hard, dark plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The ready-to-eat or RTE course ground sausage items were produced on November 14, and shipped to retail locations in Illinois and New York. The recalled products are in 12-oz. plastic packages containing five pieces of 'Berkshire Natural Casing Sausage.' The products have lot code of S318 and establishment number of EST. 21549.



The recall was initiated after receiving a customer complaint of finding two small pieces of dark hard plastic in the product. Meanwhile, no adverse events have been reported relating to consumption of the recalled products.



FSIS noted that some products may be in consumers' freezers or refrigerators, and urged them to throw away or return to the place of purchase.



The latest recall is Class II, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.'



In recent instances, Tyson Foods' unit Advance Pierre Foods recalled around 15,739 pounds of RTE beef patty products for the same reasons.



Citing the possible presence of foreign materials, Ruiz Food Products Inc. recalled frozen sausage breakfast burrito products and Kraft Heinz Food Co. recalled select varieties of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese products.



