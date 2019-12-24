Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.12.2019

WKN: 3278 ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93  
PR Newswire
24.12.2019 | 11:55
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, December 24

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 24 December 2019, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority of 15 January 2019, a total of 100,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence each at a price of 277.10 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company has the authority to issue a further 9,819,440 shares under the 15 January 2019 authority.

As a result of these issues, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 285,194,480 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is also 285,194,480.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The above figure of 285,194,480 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837 846

24 December 2019

© 2019 PR Newswire