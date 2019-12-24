

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mavidon is recalling all lots of medical device products manufactured at its facility with immediate effect due to contamination with Burkholderia cepacia, a multi-drug resistant pathogenic microorganism.



The recall, with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, involves LemonPrep, PediaPrep and Wave Prep 4-ounce tubes and single use cups, Cardio Prep and Collodions, Collodion removers.



Mavidon noted that samples of 114gm tubes of Lemon Prep, collected during FDA inspection on October 15 at the facility, were tested and found to be contaminated with B. cepacia.



The company has received one report of adverse event in a neonate related to the product in recall.



The recalled products have uses which include as abrasive skin prepping lotions, products intended to lower skin impedance and enhance the signal quality at the electrode site, cleaning agents to remove oils and skin residue on patients with normal to oily skin. Some of them are used to attach and remove EEG electrodes.



These were distributed to hospitals, distributors, and clinics in the USA and worldwide.



According to the company, products contaminated with B. cepacia can potentially result in serious infections, may be life-threatening for patients with compromised immune systems, as well as in previously healthy individuals.



Mavidon urged hospitals, distributors, and clinics that have any of its products to immediately stop using the product and quarantine it.



Mavidon in late September recalled 21 lots of LemonPrep 4 ounce tubes and single use cups for B. cepacia concerns.



