Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Dec-2019 / 11:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.5131 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10719528 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 37271 EQS News ID: 943149 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2019 05:41 ET (10:41 GMT)