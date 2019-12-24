Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVB LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Dec-2019 / 11:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 132.6272 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 186468 CODE: SGVB LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVB LN Sequence No.: 37313 EQS News ID: 943235 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 24, 2019 05:42 ET (10:42 GMT)