Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Dec-2019 / 11:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.7367 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 200000 CODE: USHY LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN Sequence No.: 37347 EQS News ID: 943303 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2019 05:44 ET (10:44 GMT)