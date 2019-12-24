Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAU LN) Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Dec-2019 / 11:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 154.9058 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1067469 CODE: MVAU LN ISIN: LU1646362167 ISIN: LU1646362167 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAU LN Sequence No.: 37368 EQS News ID: 943345 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 24, 2019 05:45 ET (10:45 GMT)