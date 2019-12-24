Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Dec-2019 / 11:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 138.2001 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24200 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 37373 EQS News ID: 943355 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2019 05:45 ET (10:45 GMT)