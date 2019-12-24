Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 24.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AR9A ISIN: AU000000EUR7 Ticker-Symbol: PF8 
Tradegate
23.12.19
21:22 Uhr
0,045 Euro
-0,002
-5,04 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,045
0,048
23.12.
0,045
0,047
23.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPEAN LITHIUM
EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROPEAN LITHIUM LIMITED0,045-5,04 %