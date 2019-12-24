Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQP LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Dec-2019 / 11:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 126.1516 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1181162 CODE: SGQP LN ISIN: LU0832436512 ISIN: LU0832436512 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQP LN Sequence No.: 37304 EQS News ID: 943215 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 24, 2019 05:53 ET (10:53 GMT)