Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TELW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Dec-2019 / 11:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 140.4778 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 72665 CODE: TELW LN ISIN: LU0533034392 ISIN: LU0533034392 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TELW LN Sequence No.: 37302 EQS News ID: 943211 End of Announcement EQS News Service

