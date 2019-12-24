Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 23-December-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 379.60p INCLUDING current year revenue 385.35p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 373.74p INCLUDING current year revenue 379.49p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---