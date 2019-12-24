Envela Corporation Announces Launch Date Of New Investor-Relations Website

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2019 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company") announced today that it is launching a new, comprehensive website intended to enhance investors' interactive experience in several ways. The new site, Envela.com, is expected to debut January 3rd.

The new website will offer quick, intuitive access to essential Company information, including news, financial and stock information, presentations, SEC filings, corporate-governance information, and the ability to enroll for email alerts. Created with the user experience in mind, the new website will be optimized across all digital devices, desktop and mobile.

"This new website is part of our continued effort to enhance communications with the investment community and maximize corporate transparency for the benefit of our investors," said Allison DeStefano, Envela's Director of Communications. "Our goal is to provide current and prospective investors with desired information in an easy-to-access format," added Ms. DeStefano.

"Our new IR platform is intended to support a growing shareholder base, enhance our ability to attract new institutional and individual investors, and better inform analysts and financial reporters," said John Loftus, Envela's CEO.

About Envela

Envela and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities within the recommerce sector. These include one of the nation's premier authenticated recommerce retailers of luxury hard assets; end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and providers of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial companies.

Envela operates primarily via two business segments. Through DGSE, LLC, the Company will operate its Dallas Gold and Silver Exchange, Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Bullion Express brands. Under ECHG, LLC, it will operate Echo Environmental, ITAD USA and Teladvance. Envela is a Nevada corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential future success of business strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Vadala

Head of Investor Relations

Envela Corporation

13022 Preston Rd Dallas, TX 75240

972.587.4030

SOURCE: Envela Corporation

