Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Dec-2019 / 13:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/12/2019) of GBP61.90m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/12/2019) of GBP46.21m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 23/12/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 221.65p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 217.83p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 209.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.71%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 108.18p 14500000 ZDP share price 109.50p Premium to NAV 1.22% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 23/12/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 37438 EQS News ID: 943495 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2019 07:35 ET (12:35 GMT)