

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the modest move to the upside seen in the previous session, stocks may extend their recent advance in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a slightly higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 25 points.



Stocks may continue to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has helped propel the major averages to new record highs despite a lack of significant new catalysts.



Traders continue to express optimism about the U.S. and China signing of a recently announced agreement on a phase one trade deal



The phase one trade deal is expected to ease the trade war between the U.S. and China, although details remain light and some tariffs will remain in place.



Nonetheless, overall trading is likely to remain relatively subdued, with some traders getting a head start on the Christmas holiday on Wednesday.



The markets are scheduled to close early this afternoon and remain shut on Wednesday before reopening for regular trading on Thursday.



Stocks typically move to the upside going into the end of the year amid a so-called Santa Claus rally, as some investors look to do 'window dressing.'



Stocks moved modestly higher over the course of the trading session on Monday, extending the upward trend seen over the past several sessions. With the continued advance, the major averages once again reached new record closing highs.



The major averages ended the day in positive territory but off their highs of the session. The Dow climbed 96.44 points or 0.3 percent to 28,551.53, the Nasdaq rose 20.69 points or 0.2 percent to 8,945.65 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.79 points or 0.1 percent to 3,224.01.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed just above the unchanged line, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped by 0.2 percent.



The major European markets are also turning in a lackluster performance on the day. While the German DAX Index has edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is nearly flat and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.22 to $60.74 after inching up $0.08 to $60.52 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after advancing $7.80 to $1,488.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $4.80 to $1,493.50 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 109.41 yen compared to the 109.40 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1078 compared to yesterday's $1.1089.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX