

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electric vehicle start-up Rivian said it has received an investment of $1.3 billion in a new funding round led by investment firm T. Rowe Price Associates.



The company noted that Amazon, Ford Motor Co. and funds managed by BlackRock also participated in the new funding round.



The latest investment round is Rivian's fourth of 2019, bringing its fund-raising for this year to almost $3 billion.



'This investment demonstrates confidence in our team, products, technology and strategy - we are extremely excited to have the support from such strong shareholders,' said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe.



In February, Rivian announced a $700 million funding round led by Amazon. Two months later, Rivian said that Ford invested $500 million and that the two companies would collaborate on a vehicle project utilizing Rivian's skateboard platform.



In September, Cox Automotive announced it will invest $350 million in Rivian, complemented by plans to collaborate on logistics and service.



Rivian claims that its launch products - the five-passenger R1T all-electric pickup truck and seven-passenger R1S SUV - will deliver a range of more than 400 miles on a single charge.



These vehicles use Rivian's flexible skateboard platform and will be produced at the company's manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois, with customer deliveries expected to begin at the end of 2020.



Rivian said in September it was collaborating with Amazon on the development of an electric delivery van utilizing Rivian's platform technology, and that 100,000 of these vans had been ordered with deliveries starting in 2021.



Rivian is seen as a rival to Tesla. In November, Tesla launched its much awaited new electric pickup Cybertruck, which is designed to have the utility of a truck and the performance of a sports car.



Tesla claims that the most expensive version of its Cybertruck, the Tri Motor AWD, has a battery range of more than 500 miles and a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds.



According to Rivian, its electric RIT pickup truck has a range of over 400 miles and can tow 11,000 pounds.



Meanwhile, Ford is planning an electric version of its popular F-150 pickup truck, while General Motors would bring an electric pickup truck to market in 2021.



