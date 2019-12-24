Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2019) - North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) ("USMJ") today announced adding the Urban CBD Collective Topical Set to its growing variety of CBD products available for sale on the company's eCommerce site www.USMJ.com. The Urban CBD Collective Topical Set comes with two CBD balms. One for under eye puffiness and dark circle's and one for sore muscles.

The USMJ eCommerce site was launched earlier this year and after refining and adjusting the site through an initial pilot phase, the company is now adding new products regularly to become a major brand recognized online retail site for CBD, Hemp and Cannabis Essentials. The company plans to regularly feature new products throughout December. Products can be purchased using Visa, Mastercard, Discover or an electronic check.

Today the company is introducing the Urban CBD Collective Topical Set:



Urban CBD Collective Topical Set



Made with pure, simple ingredients-like beeswax, Manuka honey, grapeseed oil, shea butter, vitamin E, and rosehip oil-this hydrating balm is a sublime way to refresh and protect delicate under-eye skin while tackling puffiness and dark circles. Essential oils provide additional sensations: menthol cools and comforts; argan oil nourishes, repairs, and softens skin; and peppermint oil refreshes, invigorates, and energizes. All cannabinoid chemicals found in the Cannabis plant interacts with a very specific system found in the human body, called the endocannabinoid system. There is also a vegan healing salve available that purportedly helps with muscle soreness, pain, inflammation, psoriasis, dry skin, and eczema. Expert chemists and naturopaths have created their premium formulations to be cruelty-free, vegan, and gluten-free. Each and every product that leaves the facility is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.

USMJ launched its eCommerce business earlier this year and the site continues to evolve and grow as the company invests to make USMJ a major brand name in the CBD, Hemp and Cannabis marketplace.

To learn more visit www.USMJ.com and www.GrowUSMJ.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Steven Rash

CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

