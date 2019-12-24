

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Sling TV, the internet television service owned by Dish Network, has raised the monthly price of both its subscription packages and added a few new channels to Sling Blue.



Sling TV President Warren Schlichting said in a blog post that the company is raising the monthly price of its base services, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, to $30 each from $25 previously. The company is also raising the monthly subscription to both Sling Orange and Sling Blue to $45 from $40.



Sling TV noted that it has never raised the price of Sling Blue since its launch in 2015, while it has also not raised the price for Sling Orange since June 2018.



New Sling TV customers will see the new price starting December 23, while existing customers will see the change on their next bill after January 22.



Sling TV attributed the price increase to rising programming costs.



'Sling doesn't own the networks you watch-we have to pay programmers for their channels so that we can provide them to you, and the price of programming has been going up. Unfortunately, we have to share those rising prices with you, so we can continue to provide you with the same great experience you've come to expect from Sling,' the company said.



Sling TV said it has added a few new channels to Sling Blue - Fox News, MSNBC and CNN's HLN. The company has also added Cloud DVR Free, other new features and improved the stability of the service.



Some of the latest features launched on Sling TV include player controls across all recordable channels, new ribbons to help with content discovery, like 'Trending Live' and 'Recommended for You', as well as improved search and a binge-watching feature.



All Sling TV subscribers who have not already subscribed to the Cloud DVR add-on will now receive 10 hours of Cloud DVR storage at no added cost.



Sling TV's rivals, Hulu and YouTubeTV have also raised prices significantly this year. Meanwhile, Japanese electronics giant Sony announced in October that it is shutting down its live TV streaming service PlayStation Vue on January 31, 2020.



'Unfortunately, the highly competitive Pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected. Because of this, we have decided to remain focused on our core gaming business,' Sony said at that time.



