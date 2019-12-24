Web Presence: David Joslin Shares Ways to Help Puerto Rico

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2019 / After Hurricanes Irma and Maria, Puerto Rico has experienced the loss of lives, power, and millions of dollars in property loss. As a board member for InSight Radiology Puerto Rico, a multi-site operator of free-standing radiology facilities, David Joslin has a special connection with the Island and its people. Even though the hurricanes have passed, many people still struggle to get back to normal. David Joslin shares what people can do to help Puerto Rico.

Donate to Relief Funds

David Joslin explains that cash donations go a long way in the efforts to help Puerto Rico. Those interested in helping the current situation should find a reputable nonprofit and provide donations. Some prominent organizations people can donate money to include United for Puerto Rico, American Red Cross, Save the Children, and UNICEF.

Send Supplies to Relief Organizations

If people are not able to donate cash, they can always send supplies to many relief organizations. These organizations send supplies such as diapers, water, canned foods, garbage bags, toiletries, pet food, and medicines. Sending a few of these goods to organizations can make a significant impact on their lives.

Donate Frequent Flyer Miles

According to David Joslin, many people don't realize they can donate their frequent flyer miles. Donating frequent flyer miles to charitable organizations. Many relief organizations can use the miles to fly out volunteers such as doctors or skilled workers to help with the efforts.

Volunteer

As someone who has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, David Joslin knows the importance of lending a helping hand. Many people who want to help can take a voluntourism trip to improve the area. As they rebuild houses, it costs a lot less for the people who are struggling to rebuild their homes if they have free labor. Instead of donating money, this is a way to help by donating their time. Also, this a great way to support local businesses in terms of meals and lodging.

About David Joslin

Before sitting on the board of InSight Radiology, David Kent Joslin was the VP of Operations and Development for RadNet, a radiology facility operator. A successful senior advisor and radiology consultant, David Kent Joslin, has put together deals for multi-million dollar companies. He has also worked for a variety of healthcare services, management consulting, and software development. David Joslin has a B.A. in history and political science from Duke University and an MBA in finance and accounting from Columbia Business School. David Joslin lives in Sarasota, FL, with his family.

