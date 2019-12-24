Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc.: Healthcare Solutions Holding, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: VRTY) Announces Dr. James Probst as a Member of the Medical Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2019 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings, a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools announced the appointment of James Probst, M.D., as a member of the medical advisory board.



Dr. James Probst

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Probst to our Medical Advisory Board," said Travis Revelle, Chief Executive Officer of Healthcare Solutions Holdings. "Dr. Probst has made it his life's mission to provide care for the thousands of women he's had as patients. This experience will be valuable to us as we focus on improving the women's health platform for 2020."

Dr. James Probst earned his M.D. from the University of Missouri - Kansas City School of medicine six-year accelerated program and has practiced Obstetrics and Gynecology for over 30 years. Dr. Probst was drawn to his specialty because he loves helping people and being a part of the solution in health care. He is committed to helping women receive thoughtful and well-executed treatment, and thrives off of building relationships with his patients. Dr. Probst progressed from practicing obstetrics to strictly gynecology in 2006. He felt he could provide much better care for his patients focusing on wellness and primary care for women. Dr. Probst is Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, he has been acknowledged in his community as a well-respected physician and is included in the Healthgrades Honor Roll. He has served as Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology at both Mercy Hospital in South county and at SSM in Kirkwood.

"HSI has given me the capability to deliver better care for my patients. With HSI's portfolio of offerings, I am able to provide diagnostic services that are new and not offered elsewhere to my patients," said Dr. Probst. "HSI has top-notch products, organization, and customer service. The cutting-edge technology and testing that is provided to me enables me to deliver the best care for my patients. The variety of services available, the efficiency with testing, and accuracy in test results are what initially attracted me to HSI. HSI is run by people who care about quality health care, and I believe HSI will become the delivery platform providers go to for all services that are affordable, timely, and orderly."

HSI is a medical service, and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry. HSI does not only focus on assisting physicians with exceptional healthcare delivery, but also promoting compliance with the industry's best practices.

Healthcare Solutions, Inc., headquartered in Glen Cove, New York. Please visit www.hscorp.biz for additional information.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Loutzenhiser

SVP Healthcare Solutions

Email: IR@HScorp.Biz

Email: MR@HScorp.Biz

Phone: +1 (866) 668-2188

SOURCE: Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/571278/Healthcare-Solutions-Holding-Inc-a-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-of-Healthcare-Solutions-Management-Group-Inc-OTC-Pink-VRTY-Announces-Dr-James-Probst-as-a-Member-of-the-Medical-Advisory-Board