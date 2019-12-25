PARIS/WASHINGTON, December 23 (WNM/Reuters/John Irish/Arshad Mohammed) - European parties to the Iran nuclear deal are likely to trigger a dispute resolution process in January to force Tehran to rollback violations, but would stop short of rushing to restore U.N. sanctions that would kill off the accord, diplomats said. Iran has criticised Britain, France and Germany for failing to salvage the 2015 pact by shielding Tehran's economy from U.S. sanctions, reimposed since last year when Washington ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...