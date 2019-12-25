

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) announced its decision to execute its current stand-alone business plan after holding discussions with interested parties.



Qiagen announced in mid-November that it is exploring potential strategic alternatives following receipt of several conditional, non-binding acquisition proposals.



Qiagen stated that its Supervisory Board and Management Board determined that the various alternatives to the stand-alone prospects were not compelling and has terminated all discussions.



Håkan Björklund, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of QIAGEN, said, 'The Supervisory Board and Management Board conducted a wide-ranging review of strategic alternatives for our business and determined that the ongoing transformation provides the best means for creating future value for shareholders and other stakeholders,'



QGEN closed Tuesday's trading session at $41.47.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX