

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Thursday with stocks higher across the board despite the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for the Christmas Day holiday.



Investors remained optimistic amid easing worries about U.S.-China trade tensions and on hopes of a global economic pickup next year. Some of the markets in the Asian region continued to remain closed for holidays.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 128.21 points or 0.54 percent to 23,911.08, after rising to a high of 23,931.51 earlier. Japanese shares closed modestly lower on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. is adding 0.6 percent and Fast Retailing is higher by 0.5 percent.



In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is advancing 1 percent and Advantest is rising almost 1 percent.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Canon is advancing almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.5 percent and Panasonic is higher by 0.3 percent, while Sony is edging down 0.1 percent.



Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is rising more than 1 percent and Toyota Motor is higher by 0.5 percent. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is rising almost 1 percent and Inpex is adding 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, IHI Corp. is rising 3 percent, while Mitsui OSK Lines and Nippon Yusen are higher by more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Thursday.



Overnight, the U.S. and European markets were closed for the Christmas Day holiday.



