

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar advanced against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday.



The kiwi climbed to a 5-month high of 0.6651 against the greenback and a 2-day high of 1.6674 against the euro, from its early lows of 0.6640 and 1.6702, respectively.



Reversing from its early lows of 72.65 against the yen and 1.0427 against the aussie, the kiwi edged up to 72.86 and 1.0415, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the kiwi is seen around 0.68 against the greenback, 1.64 against the euro, 75.00 against the yen and 1.03 against the aussie.



