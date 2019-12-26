

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said the holiday season was record-breaking with billions of items ordered worldwide and tens of millions of Amazon Devices purchased worldwide. For independent third-party sellers, worldwide unit sales recorded a double-digit year-over-year growth, surpassing a billion items sold in Amazon's Stores. Toys, fashion, home and beauty items were popular departments in Amazon's Stores in the U.S., with more than half a billion total items ordered.



The best-selling electronics in the U.S. included Pokmon Sword for Nintendo Switch, Wyze Cam Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera, and Samsung 128GB MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card. The best-selling Amazon brands in the U.S. included AmazonBasics, 365 Everyday Value, Solimo, and AmazonEssentials.



The customers purchased millions more Amazon Devices compared to last holiday. The best-selling devices worldwide included Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Show 5.



Also, during the holiday season, Amazon recorded a surge in its Prime category with more people registering with Prime than any previous holiday season. Amazon claimed that, in one week alone, more than 5 million new customers started free trials or began paid memberships worldwide. During the holiday season, the number of Prime members who tried grocery delivery for the first time increased by more than 80 percent. Prime members ordered more than double the number of grocery items this season compared to last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX