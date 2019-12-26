Quantum Capital Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Development Officer

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / December 26, 2019 / Quantum Capital Inc. (the "Company) (OTC PINK:QTCI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Van Cong Nguyen (Kevin Nguyen) as Chief Development Officer for the company.

Mr. Van Cong Nguyen (Kevin Nguyen) as the Chief Development Officer of Quantum Capital Inc. his vast professional network will be leveraged upon to continue our business expansion across South East Asia, including the engagement of institutional and strategic investors, enhancing cross-border promotion strengthening of distribution networks.



Mr. Van Cong Nguyen - Kevin Nguyen, the Chief Development Officer of QTCI

Mr. Nguyen was the Marketing Manager of Union Pay, who Organize sales Union Pay events and Monitored ongoing sales campaigns, also find potential long-term partners.

The Chief Development Officer Mr. Nguyen is exceptional communication and networking skills and monitored ongoing marketing campaigns, also Building a sales team for QTCI.

Currently, Mr. Nguyen is playing a major role for Quantum Capital Inc. as the Chief Development Officer.

ABOUT QUANTUM CAPITAL INC.

Quantum specializes in technology and services for the management and security of mobile computers, netbooks, and smartphones. Quantum helps companies with their digital transformation. With Quantum's Digital Business Platform, companies can better interact with their customers and bring them on new Quantum journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. In the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Quantum enables enterprises to integrate, connect and manage IoT components as well as analyze data and predict future events based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Business Platform is built on decades of uncompromising software development, IT experience and technological leadership. Quantum services include, web/mobile development, I.T. infrastructure support and deployment, and I.T. consultancy. Quantum provide services to startups, large enterprises, and everything in between. Our technical knowledge and expertise is extensive, and Quantum can apply this to any type of I.T. related business problem. Whilst our focus is technical Quantum also employ a team of excellent designers who are able to deliver cutting edge web designs.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties such as competitive factors, technological development, market demand and the Company's ability to obtain new contracts and accurately estimate net revenue due to variability in size, scope and duration of projects, and internal issues in the sponsoring client. Further information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in its Reports on Forms 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

For more information contact:

Name: Fion, Fong

Telephone: +852 69960652

E-mail: quantumcapinc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Quantum Capital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/571290/Quantum-Capital-Inc-Announces-Appointment-of-Chief-Development-Officer