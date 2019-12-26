

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices are edging higher Thursday morning, amid easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand and on OPEC-led supply cuts.



However, activity is subdued as markets in Europe are closed for Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February are gaining $0.14, or about 0.25%, at $61.25 a barrel.



On Tuesday, WTI crude oil futures settled at $61.11 a barrel, gaining $0.59, or about 1%.



Brent Crude oil futures are up $0.21, or 0.31%, at $67.41 a barrel.



There is growing optimism about the U.S. and China signing a recently announced agreement on a phase one trade deal.



The deal is expected to ease the trade war between the U.S. and China, although details remain light and some tariffs will remain in place.



On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony for the Phase 1 agreement to end their trade dispute that was put together earlier this month.



Earlier this week, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak had said in an interview that OPEC, Russia and other producers, who have linked up to curtail crude production, will continue their cooperation as long as it is 'effective and brings results.'



The official crude inventory data for last week will be released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Friday.



