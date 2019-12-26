

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices are moving higher and hovering near 7-week highs in thin deals Thursday morning with traders seeking the safe haven asset during the festival season.



Geopolitical concerns, worries about global economic slowdown and uncertainty about the direction for equities that have hit record highs are also supporting the yellow metal's uptick.



Gold futures for February are gaining $4.00, or nearly 0.3%, at $1,508.80 an ounce.



Gold futures for February ended up $16.10, or 1.1%, at $1,504.80 an ounce on Tuesday.



Silver futures for March are rising $0.147, or 0.82%, at $18.000 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are up $0.0085, or 0.3%, at $2.8360 per pound.



On the geopolitical front, there are concerns North Korea will test an intercontinental ballistic missile, aiming to seek concessions in stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States.



On the economic front, the weekly U.S. jobless claims date will be out at 8:30 AM ET.



