Magnit Announces EGM Results

Krasnodar, Russia (December 26, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting.

On December 24, 2019 the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting (EGM) approved the dividend payment for the total amount of RUB 15,000,332,342.45, or RUB 147.19 per one ordinary share following the results of the 9 months of 2019 reporting year. January 10, 2020 has been set as the dividend record date. The term for dividend payment to nominee holders - January 24, 2020; the term for dividend payment to other persons registered in the issuer's register of shareholders - February 14, 2020.

The EGM also approved amendments to the Articles of Association connected to the dissolution of the Audit Commission of PJSC "Magnit" in order to prevent any potential overlap of functions of the Audit Commission and Internal Audit Department, as well as the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors with regard to control over the Company's financial and operating activities.

For further information on the resolutions adopted by the EGM and the EGM poll results, please follow the link below:
? http://ir.magnit.com/ru/raskryitie-informatsii/soobshheniya-o-sushhestvenn yih-faktah/ [1] (Russian);
? http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [2] (English).

For further information, please contact:

Dmitry Kovalenko
Director for Investor Relations
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

Dina Chistyak
Director for Investor Relations
Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru
Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

Media Inquiries
Media Relations Department
Email: press@magnit.ru

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,497 stores (14,507 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 5,523 drogerie stores) in 3,694 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 9M 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,000 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 63 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

December 26, 2019 08:01 ET (13:01 GMT)