Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: VRTY) Invites Dr. John Holtzman to Share His Findings on the Use of Topical Creams and Specialty Pharmacy in Place of Potentially Dangerous Opioid Pain Medication

Healthcare Solutions Holdings, a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools, invites Dr. John Holtzman DPM, to discuss the benefits of utilizing topical creams and specialty pharmacy in lieu of prescription opioids.



Dr. John Holtzman

Over the years, the opioid epidemic ravaging so many American lives has become a top-tier concern of the doctors charged with protecting patients. Opioid abuse has thousands of deaths and billions of dollars spent each year on medical costs; in response, deep discussions of specialty pharmacy has begun amongst industry leaders. Dr. John Holtzman, a Board Certified Podiatrist based in St. Louis, Missouri, is spreading the word about his utilization of topical and specialty pharmacy in lieu of opioid prescriptions. "With the increasing amounts of deaths caused by opioids and the possibility of addiction to opioids, I use a lot of topical anti-inflammatories on the skin because it is effective and we can achieve direct pain relief without prescribing opioids," says Dr. Holtzman. "Compounding pharmacy gives physicians more flexibility to add, increase or decrease medications to a topical which you are not able to do with opioid pills. When applied to the skin, topical creams are a direct delivery of medications and very little is absorbed into the bloodstream so it is not going to throw off any medications the patient may be taken orally. With topical creams, I am also able to decrease oral medications and supply my patients with a topical cream containing the same medication [they were taking orally] or even a different drug that may work better."

Dr. Holtzman has found that using specialty compounding as an alternative to reduce prescriptions of opioids helpful for the patients' long-term care. "If a patient is solely on a prescribed opioid for pain, topical creams enable physicians to ween the patient off their opioid prescription. By doing this, long-term opioid prescriptions are reduced and the direct treatment of cream through the skin is better for the patient's long-term care. I have found topical creams to be very successful with my patients as the treatment is precise and effective for a specific area the patient is needing to address."

Dr. John Holtzman received his medical degree from Des Moines University's College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and went on to complete his surgical residency in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery through Deaconess Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Holtzman specializes in podiatric surgery and podiatry and has been in practice for more than 20 years, bringing his expertise to private practice

HSI is a medical service, and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry. HSI focuses not only on assisting physicians with exceptional healthcare delivery but also on promoting compliance with the industry's best practices.

Healthcare Solutions, Inc., headquartered in Glen Cove, New York. Please visit www.hscorp.biz for additional information.

