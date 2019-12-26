The "Global Amusement Park Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market research analysts have predicted the amusement park market to witness considerable growth during the period 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies rise in popularity of iot-enabled theme parks as one of the prime reasons driving the amusement park market growth during the next few years.

Rising adoption of mobile-ticketing apps, and introduction of virtual theme parks, will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Increase in international tourism expenditure, rise in number of baby-boomer visitors, and will impact growth of the market over the forecast period.

There will be negative impact on the growth of the market due to risks associated with amusement parks, seasonal nature of industry, and implantation of stringent regulations.

According to analysis Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Comcast, The Walt Disney Company, Merlin Entertainments, and SeaWorld Parks Entertainment are some of the players in this market.

Key highlights of the report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the amusement park market during the next five years

Precise estimation of the global 2020-2024 market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the amusement park market across various geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on around 25 vendors

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth of airfreight forwarding market companies

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market Ecosystem

2.2 Market Characteristics

2.3 Value Chain Analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market Segmentation Analysis

3.3 Market Size 2019

3.4 Market Outlook: Forecast 2019-2024

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5 Threat of Rivalry

4.6 Market Condition

5 Market Segmentation

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic Segmentation

7.2 Geographic Comparison

7.3 Europe Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.4 North America Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.5 APAC Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.6 South America Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.7 MEA Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.8 Key Leading Countries

7.9 Market Opportunity

8 Drivers, Challenges and Trends

8.1 Market Drivers

8.2 Market Challenges

8.3 Market Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape Disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors Covered

10.2 Market Positioning of Vendors

