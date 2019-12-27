

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had retreated nearly 60 points or 2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,005-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be positive, with markets expected to ride upward momentum into next year. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firm and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the properties, financials and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index jumped 25.47 points or 0.85 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,007.35 after trading as low as 2,980.40. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 12.24 points or 0.72 percent to end at 1,709.45.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.51 percent, while Bank of China added 0.55 percent, China Construction Bank advanced 0.84 percent, China Merchants Bank gathered 0.82 percent, China Life Insurance jumped 1.43 percent, Ping An Insurance gained 0.60 percent, PetroChina perked 0.17 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.20 percent, Baoshan Iron was up 0.90 percent, Gemdale surged 5.67 percent, Poly Developments soared 2.74 percent and China Vanke spiked 2.74 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher in light volume on Thursday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.



The Dow added 105.94 points or 0.37 percent to 28,621, while the NASDAQ gained 69.51 points or 0.78 percent to 9.022.39 and the S&P 500 rose 16.53 points or 0.51 percent to 3,239.91.



The markets continued to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has helped stocks continually reach new record highs in recent sessions. The likely signing of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal has helped to maintain positive sentiment on Wall Street in recent weeks.



Stocks have continued to trudge higher despite a lack of major catalysts, with traders seemingly reluctant to cash in on recent gains amid worries about missing out on further upside.



In economic news, the Labor Department reported a continued pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.



Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session amid easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.57 or 0.9 percent at $61.68 a barrel.



