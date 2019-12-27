

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced on Thursday that Michael Luttig, Counselor and Senior Advisor to the Board, has informed his retirement at year end.



Luttig has served as Boeing's General Counsel from 2006 until assuming his current responsibilities in May 2019 and has been managing legal matters associated with the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accidents, and also advises the company's Board on strategic matters.



It has been an honor to serve as Boeing's General Counsel and as Counselor and Senior Advisor to the Boeing Board of Directors,' stated Luttig.



Boeing, which has been under pressure due to the impact of the two crashes related to the 737 Max, announced few days back that its chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg has resigned.



BA closed Thursday's trading session at $329.92.



