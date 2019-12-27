

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Missouri regulators have started to issue licenses for commercially growing medical marijuana in the state.



The Department of Health and Senior Services or DHSS said it has commenced the process of issuing 60 licenses for medical marijuana cultivation facilities. The 60 facilities being licensed are the 'top-scoring' facilities that meet all eligibility requirements as prescribed by the rules of the state's medical marijuana program.



Cultivation facilities whose applications are approved will receive notification of their approval by email. The DHSS said after the approval notifications have been sent, it will also issue notifications of applications that were denied licenses.



'Throughout this entire process, it has been important to us to be fair and transparent as we implement all pieces of this program. This is why we chose to employ a 'blind' application scorer who had no access to applicants' identifying information,' said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation.



The DHSS expects to complete the issue of all approval and denial notifications by the end of the week. After all approvals and denials have been issued, the Department will post the final rank of all medical marijuana cultivation facility applicants to its website.



In September, the DHSS said it received 2,163 medical marijuana industry applications for the state's 348 licenses. Of this, 1,163 applications are for dispensary operations, while 554 applications are for cultivation facilities. The agency also received 415 applications for manufacturing operations and 17 applications for testing facilities.



Missouri plans to issue 192 dispensary licenses, 60 cultivation licenses, 86 manufacturing licenses and 10 testing laboratory licenses in the state.



