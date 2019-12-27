Change in the Audit Committee of Kamux Corporation

HELSINKI, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Board member Mr. David Nuutinen has been appointed as new member of the Audit Committee of Kamux Corporation. The change will come into effect as of 1 January 2020.

On 26 November 2019, the company announced the appointment of Mr. Vesa Uotila as Director, Business Development of Kamux Corporation. Following the appointment, Mr. Uotila resigned from Kamux's Board of Directors and Audit Committee, effective 31 December 2019.

Consequently, after the change, Audit Committee members will be Mr. Harri Sivula, Ms. Reija Laaksonen and Mr. David Nuutinen. Mr. Harri Sivula will remain as the Chairman of the Audit Committee. All members of the Audit Committee are independent of the company and independent of significant shareholders.

