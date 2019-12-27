

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence improved in December, survey data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to -4.2 in December from -5.0 in November. In October, the score was -6.6.



The average score since 1988 was -1.9.



Among four components of the confidence index, views of their own current economy and the near future of Finland's economy improved in December compared to November.



Expectations concerning consumer's own economic situation remained unchanged. Consumers' intentions to spend money on durable goods were lower in December than one month earlier.



The data was collected from 1,060 persons resident in Finland between December 1 and 16.



