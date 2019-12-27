

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are modestly higher Friday morning in cautious trades. The mood is positive thanks to reports the U.S. and China will likely sign the phase one trade deal sometime in January.



However, activity is a bit subdued ahead of the weekend and upcoming New Year holidays.



After opening on a fairly strong note, the market pared some gains due to a lack of support at higher levels.



The benchmark DAX is up 28.82 points, or 0.2%, at 13,329.80. On Tuesday, the index ended down 0.13%.



Among the gainers in the DAX, Fresenius is rising nearly 2%. RWE is up 1% and Vonovia is gaining about 0.85%.



Linde, Covestro, E.ON, Wirecard, Deutsche Post and Beiersdorf are up 0.5 to 0.75%.



Adidas is advancing 0.6%. According to a report in Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Adidas is planning a large-scale return to alpine skiing. The company had withdrawn from competitive the market in 2005, but its CEO Kasper Rorsted reportedly wants to start again in autumn 2021 with a wide range.



Lufthansa is declining 0.8% on reports the German union representing the airliner's cabin personnel has said that it will brief its members late Friday on a potential strike call before the year's end. Airline management has stated that it is interested in further arbitration.



Volkswagen, Continental, Muench. Rueckvers, Infineon, Daimler and Deutsche Telekom are down with modest losses.



Among the other major markets in Europe, the U.K. and France are modestly higher, while the Swiss market is up marginally.



