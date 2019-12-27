

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are edging higher Friday morning amid selective buying interest ahead of the weekend.



The recent developments on the trade front which have resulted in a near-term solution of sorts to the dispute between the U.S. and China continue to keep investor sentiment positive.



The two countries now look set to sign the so-called phase one trade deal early January.



The benchmark CAC 40, which is moving in a tight band since trade commenced this morning, is up 18.20 points, or 0.3% at 6,047.75. The index ended flat on Tuesday.



Danone is up by about 1%. Sodexo, L'Oreal, Unibail Rodamco, Engie, Bouygues and Carrefour are rising 0.6 to 0.85%.



Airbus Group shares are rising 0.7%. Vinci, Louis Vuitton, Vivendi and Total are also up in positive territory.



Orange, Dassault Systemes, Atos, Thales, Safran and Saint Gobain are declining 0.4 to 0.8%.



In the midcap section, DBV Technologies and Genfit are rising 9% and 8.5%, respectively. Eramet, GTT and Mercialys are gaining 2 to 3%, while Sopra Steria is up 1.8%.



Among other major markets in Europe, the U.K. and Germany are modestly higher, while Switzerland is up slightly.



