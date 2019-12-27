NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 24 December 2019 were: 661.94p Capital only 668.68p Including current year income 661.94p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 668.68p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 75,000 ordinary shares on 24th December 2019, the Company has 76,310,240 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 4,220,086 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.