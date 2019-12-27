NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 24 December 2019 were: 188.46p Capital only 189.97p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 16th December 2019, the Company has 80,654,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,707,261 which are held in treasury.