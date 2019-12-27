

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales grew at a faster pace in November after easing in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, rose a working-day adjusted 4.5 percent year-on-year in November, following a 3.8 percent gain in October. A similar rate of growth was seen in September.



Sales of non-food goods grew 8.8 percent annually in November, and sales of groceries, alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose 0.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.9 percent in November.



For the January to November period, retail sales grew a working day adjusted 5.6 percent from the same period of the previous year.



